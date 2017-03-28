ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of 3-month bills, average yield 0.03%

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 bln of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

All yields in the range were positive. At the previous auction of the bills one week earlier, the minimum yield was negative, marking a first on the market for Hungarian government securities.

The debt manager received HUF 35.2 bln of bids for the papers expiring on July 5. Demand returned after it dropped below the offer at the previous auction on March 21.

The average yield was 0.03%, up 2 bps from the previous auction, and 4 bps under the secondary market benchmark which matures two weeks later.