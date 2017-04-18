ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of 3-month bills at unchanged yield

MTI – Econews

Hungary’s Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction Tuesday, in line with the original offer. The average yield was unchanged now for the third auction in a row, wire service MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 35.7 bln of the papers expiring on July 26, down from HUF 56.3 bln at the previous weekly auction.

The average yield was 0.04%, unchanged since the April 4 auction and 2 bps under the secondary market benchmark calculated on a bill expiring one week earlier.