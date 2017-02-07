ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of 3-month bills at auction, as planned

MTI – Econews

Hungary’s Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 bln of discount three-month T-bills at auction today, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 36.2 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.07%, 1 bp over the secondary market benchmark but 2 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.