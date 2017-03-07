ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of 3-month bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 bln of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 66.8 billion of the papers.

The average yield was 0.03%, 6 bps under the secondary market benchmark and 3 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.