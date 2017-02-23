ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of 12-month bills, HUF 7.5 bln of floaters at auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount twelve-month T-bills at auction on Thursday, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 76.57 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.22%, 1 bp over the secondary market benchmark but 4 bps under the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 7.5 bln of five-year floating rate bonds at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 2.5 bln. Bids came to HUF 24.19 bln.