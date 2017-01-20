ÁKK plans moderate net forint issues in Feb-April

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) plans net forint securities issues of HUF 74 billion from February-April, with moderate net bond issues and even lower net redemption of discount T-bills, according to the three-month issue plan on ÁKKʼs website.

Gross issues are planned at HUF 1 trillion and gross redemptions at HUF 925.9 bln in the three-month period.

In addition to the HUF 70 bln of early bond repurchases at seven reverse auctions, the gross issues and redemptions include HUF 60 bln of long-term bonds at the six switch auctions scheduled for the period.

There will one major HUF bond redemption, of HUF 325.9 bln 2017/B maturing on February 24, during that period.

Excluding the switch auctions, ÁKK plans gross bond issues of HUF 485 bln at the weekly bond auctions. The offer of floaters and 12-month discount T-bills will alternate with three fixed-rate bond series, as before.

ÁKK plans to offer HUF 455 bln of discount T-bills from February-April, HUF 15 bln less than the HUF 470 bln bills expiring in the period.

The debt manager plans to issue just the HUF 300 bln three-month discount T-bill expiring in the period.

Twelve-month discount T-bill sales are planned at HUF 155 bln, somewhat below the HUF 170 bln maturing in one series on March 16.

Per auction sales of both three-month and 12-month discount T-bills are planned at HUF 25 bln, below recent offers raised, which is meant to ensure a reduction of year-end state debt.