ÁKK launches 2-year bonds for retail investors

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) launched sales of two-year government securities targeted at retail investors on Monday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The ÁKK said early in the year that it would start offering securities with a maturity between that of T-bills and bonds.

Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga launched the securities worth a total HUF 50 billion, with a 2.5% annual coupon.

Varga noted that retail government securities now make up 20% of central budget debt, up from 2% in 2012.

The minister added that the proportion of government securities in householdsʼ savings has increased from 2.4% in 2012 to 9.4%.