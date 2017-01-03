ÁKK cuts offer at three-month T-bill auction

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Hungary’s Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 23 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction today, cutting its original offer by HUF 7 bln on weak demand, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
Primary dealers bid for just HUF 38.9 bln of the securities.
The average yield was 0.15%, 9 bps over the secondary market benchmark but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.
scroll for moreall times CET
managing partner at VLK Cresa
Tax Advisor and Partner at Leitner Leitner