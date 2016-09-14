ÁKK buys HUF 5.7 bln of bonds at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

Hungary’s Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought a combined HUF 5.7 bln of bonds before maturity at a reverse auction today, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today.

ÁKK bought back HUF 1.5 bln of 2017/C floating-rate bonds, which mature on December 20, 2017. Bids reached HUF 8.7 bln.

ÁKK also bought back HUF 4.2 bln of 2017/B bonds maturing on February 24, 2017, accepting all the bids.

The average buyback price of the floating-rate bond rose to 100.19% from 100.1894% on August 31. The average yield of the 2017/B bond dropped to 0.50% from 0.51% at the previous auction, and was up from Wednesdayʼs six-month secondary market of 0.54%.

The auction brought the volume of bonds bought back ahead of maturity this year to HUF 820.7 bln.