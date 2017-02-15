ÁKK buys back HUF 6.51 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian government’s Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought a combined HUF 6.51 billion of bonds expiring in 2018 before maturity at a reverse auction today, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

ÁKK bought back HUF 4.44 bln of 2018/B bonds, which mature on April 25, 2018. Bids reached HUF 5.49 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.19%.

ÁKK also bought back HUF 2.07 bln of 2018/C bonds maturing on June 22, 2018. Bids reached HUF 3.7 bln. The average repurchase yield again was 0.19%.

ÁKK said it had planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.