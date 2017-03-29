ÁKK buys back HUF 59.18 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought a combined HUF 59.18 billion of bonds expiring in 2018 and 2019 before maturity at a reverse auction on Wednesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

ÁKK bought back HUF 11.18 bln of 2018/A bonds, which mature on December 20, 2018, accepting all the bids. The average repurchase yield was 0.18%.

ÁKK also bought back HUF 48 bln of 2019/C bonds maturing on October 30, 2019. Bids reached HUF 68.95 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.60%.

ÁKK planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.