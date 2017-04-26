ÁKK buys back HUF 55.91 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought a combined HUF 55.91 bln of bonds expiring in 2018 before maturity at a reverse auction on Wednesday, Hungarian wire service reported.
ÁKK bought back HUF 48.50 bln of 2018/D bonds, which mature on October 24, 2018 Bids reached HUF 50.16 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.00%.
ÁKK also bought back HUF 7.41 bln of 2018/C bonds maturing on June 22, 2018. Bids reached HUF 11.11 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.13%.
ÁKK planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.
scroll for moreall times CET
Recruitment Consultant at Hays Hungary
Executive Recruitment Manager at Trenkwalder Hungary
CEO of Nexon Hungary