ÁKK buys back HUF 55.91 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

 MTI – Econews
 Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 11:56

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought a combined HUF 55.91 bln of bonds expiring in 2018 before maturity at a reverse auction on Wednesday, Hungarian wire service reported.

ÁKK bought back HUF 48.50 bln of 2018/D bonds, which mature on October 24, 2018 Bids reached HUF 50.16 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.00%.

ÁKK also bought back HUF 7.41 bln of 2018/C bonds maturing on June 22, 2018. Bids reached HUF 11.11 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.13%.

ÁKK planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.

 

