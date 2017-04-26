ÁKK buys back HUF 55.91 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought a combined HUF 55.91 bln of bonds expiring in 2018 before maturity at a reverse auction on Wednesday, Hungarian wire service reported.

ÁKK bought back HUF 48.50 bln of 2018/D bonds, which mature on October 24, 2018 Bids reached HUF 50.16 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.00%.

ÁKK also bought back HUF 7.41 bln of 2018/C bonds maturing on June 22, 2018. Bids reached HUF 11.11 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.13%.

ÁKK planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.