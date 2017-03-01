ÁKK buys back HUF 20.98 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought a combined HUF 20.98 bln of bonds expiring in 2018 before maturity at a reverse auction on today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

ÁKK bought back HUF 1.24 bln of 2018/B bonds, which mature on April 25, 2018, accepting all the bids. The average repurchase yield was 0.13%.

ÁKK also bought back HUF 19.74 bln of 2018/C bonds maturing on June 22, 2018, also accepting all the bids. The average repurchase yield was equally 0.13%.

ÁKK planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.