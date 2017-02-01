ÁKK buys back HUF 16.82 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought back a combined HUF 16.82 billion of bonds expiring in 2018 before maturity at a reverse auction today, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The ÁKK bought back HUF 4.07 bln of 2018/B bonds, which mature on April 25, 2018. Bids reached HUF 6.25 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.17%.

The ÁKK also bought back HUF 12.75 bln of 2018/C bonds maturing on June 22, 2018. Bids reached HUF 14.10 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.18%.

The ÁKK planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.