ÁKK accepts no bids at reverse auction

Hungary’s Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) did not accept any bids at a reverse auction today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
The ÁKK planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of 2018/B bonds, which mature on April 25, 2018, and HUF 5 bln of 2018/C bonds, maturing on June 22, 2018.
Bids for the 2018/B bonds reached HUF 17.01 bln, and HUF 30.88 bln for the 2018/C bonds, but the ÁKK did not accept any of them.
