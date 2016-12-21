ÁKK accepts no bids at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

Hungary’s Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) did not accept any bids at a reverse auction today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The ÁKK planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of 2018/B bonds, which mature on April 25, 2018, and HUF 5 bln of 2018/C bonds, maturing on June 22, 2018.

Bids for the 2018/B bonds reached HUF 17.01 bln, and HUF 30.88 bln for the 2018/C bonds, but the ÁKK did not accept any of them.