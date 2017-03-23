AIIB approves Hungary’s application

BBJ

The Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has adopted resolutions approving 13 applicants to join the bank, including Hungary, according to a press statement issued by AIIB. The total number of members has thus reached 70.

This is the first time AIIB, an international financial institution that aims to support the building of infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region, has welcomed new prospective members since its inception, the press statement noted, adding that the approved applicants include five regional and eight non-regional prospective members.

“The interest in joining AIIB from around the world affirms the rapid progress we have made to establish the bank as an international institution," said AIIB President Jin Liqun. “I am very proud that AIIB now has members from almost every continent, and we anticipate further applications being considered by our Board of Governors later this year.”

At its launch in January 2015, there were 57 signatories to AIIB’s Articles of Agreement. The bank expects to welcome more prospective members throughout the year.