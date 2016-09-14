Agricultural producer prices up 1.2% in July

BBJ

Hungary’s agricultural producer prices were up by 1.2% in July this year compared to the same month a year earlier, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in a first release of data.

The rise was chiefly boosted by a 1.2% increase in prices of crop products and a 1.1% rise in prices of live animals and animal products, the KSH said. The procurement price of pigs has been increasing in the last three months and reached its highest value in the last two years, while the price decrease of milk continued, the KSH added.

In a year-on-year comparison, prices of cereal products were up by 2.9%, with the price of wheat falling by 18%, while the price of corn rose 19%, KSH data show. Fruit prices fell by 7.8%, while vegetable prices increased by 2.0%, with the price of potatoes rising by 7.8%, the data reveal.

Producer prices of live animals rose by 5.1%, while prices of animal products decreased by 8.7%. The price of pigs for slaughter was up by 13.4% in July, signifying the highest procurement price in nearly two years, the KSH noted.

In the period of January–July, agricultural producer prices were unchanged overall, as compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, the KSH pointed out. Within this, prices of crop products rose by 2.5%, while those of live animals and animal products declined by 4.1%, the office added. Prices of vegetables went up by 5.4%, while the price of milk became 12% lower.