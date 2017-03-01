Advertising spending in Hungary continues to rise, says MRSZ

MTI – Econews

The total value of advertising spending in Hungary, not counting television commercials, was HUF 160 billion in 2016, up 12.11% compared to 2015, the Hungarian Advertising Association (MRSZ) said Wednesday, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Advertising spending in the print media was up 0.37% at HUF 32.35 billion.

Internet-based spending was up 21.9% at HUF 65.95 bln, while direct marketing spending reached HUF 31.91 bln following a 8.93% growth.

Radio networks saw HUF 9.57 bln of spending, up 5.63% compared to 2015, while advertising in cinemas totaled HUF 2.38 bln.

The MRSZ said data on ad spending is encouraging, but that looking at market tendencies behind the raw figures presents a more mixed picture.

In 2016, spending by the Hungarian government and its agencies was up by an estimated 80% and several important sports events also boosted spending, said MRSZ President Zsolt Urbán.

Urbán noted that ad spending per head was still lower than in the pre-crisis years and regulatory changes in the legal framework are causing some uncertainty among market players.