40,000 families use CSOK home purchase subsidies

MTI – Econews

Some 40,000 Hungarian families have availed themselves of more than HUF 102 billion in home purchase subsidies since the government launched the CSOK funding platform in the summer of 2015, State Secretary Ágnes Hornung said at a conference organized by online financial journal Portfolio.hu on Friday, according to state wire service MTI.

Some 5,500 families applied for HUF 24.6 bln of the funding to build their own homes, Hornung said.

A further 4,600 families with three or more children applied for preferential home loans, she added.

This yearʼs budget allocates HUF 211 bln for home purchase subsidies, up from HUF 148 bln last year.

Hornung added that proposals on "fine-tuning" the governmentʼs home subsidy scheme, including those affecting the CSOK platform and VAT, are currently being drafted.