Paks no. 3 block shut down for routine refueling, maintenance

The number 3 block of the Paks nuclear power plant was shut down for scheduled refueling and maintenance early on Wednesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported operator MVM Paksi Atomerőmű as saying. The shutdown will last for 25 days.
The block was put into operation in 1986 for a planned period of 30 years, but its lifespan was extended by a further 20 years by Hungaryʼs nuclear authority.
The plant has four blocks and Russiaʼs Rosatom will soon start building another two to replace those that will eventually be taken offline.
