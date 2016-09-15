ÁKK sells HUF 64.5 bln of bonds, over plan

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 64.5 bln of bonds at auction today, raising its original offer by HUF 21.5 bln, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today.

ÁKK sold HUF 27 bln of three-year bonds, HUF 9 bln more than the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 71.90 bln of the papers. Average yield was 1.35%, 3 bps under the secondary market benchmark and also 3 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.

ÁKK sold HUF 22.5 bln of five-year bonds, HUF 7.5 bln more than planned. Bids came to HUF 46.30 bln. Average yield was 1.96%, 2 bps over the benchmark and unchanged compared to the yield at the previous auction.

ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of 10-year bonds, HUF 5 bln more than the original offer. Bids reached HUF 24.40 bln. Average yield was 2.99%, 1 bps over the benchmark, and 7 bps higher than the yield at the last auction of the bonds.