Snow cuts off hotel with 200 people

Christian Keszthelyi

Due to the irregular April snow that caused havoc over the country on Tuesday, approximately 200 people were stuck in a Hunguest Hotel in the Mátra Hills, according to a report by Hungarian online news portal index.hu.

A reader of the Hungarian portal contacted index.hu, and sent a message about being stuck in the hotel building due to the big snow cover, facing electricity outages, having no or scarce internet connection, and facing difficulties with the mobile network.

Hotel staff told index.hu over landline phone that though more than 200 people were stuck in the hotel together with staff, there was no panic in the facility.