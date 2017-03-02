NASA ‘lies day and night’, says Hungarian rock star

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungarian rock star Attila Pataky, who claims to have been abducted by aliens, said that the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) “lies day and night” and holds information back because “information is power,” according to Hungarian online news portal 24.hu. His comments came after NASA’s TRAPPIST-1 discovery announcement.

NASA recently announced it has found a new solar system designated TRAPPIST-1, where the American space agency believes life may have evolved on three planets.

The Hungarian online daily, knowing that the lead singer of band Edda Művek has been outspoken in the past about his views on life beyond Earth, contacted him for his comments. He responded that he was uninterested in the news, as NASA “holds back” information from people, because “information is power,” according to the rock star, and NASA is “hungry for power,” the Hungarian news portal reported.

“They lie day and night. It is like when you give a tiny piece of bone to a dog from your hand and it plays with it,” Pataky reportedly told the Hungarian portal. He added that it is clear egoism to think that even in our own solar system we would be the only determinate species. Later in an interview with commercial television channel TV2 he hinted that humanity has already reached and settled on Mars in secret.

Pataky, who has appeared interested in conspiracy theories, also commented on the matter of global warming.

“Why does nobody care about the fact that humanity has outlived 3,510 ice ages? Because it does not fit into our material views,” he said, adding that it makes no sense to be afraid of ice ages and global warming, as they are tools of a background power that wants humanity to be afraid, 24.hu reported. “We are eternal light creatures, we should not be bothered about such matters,” he concluded, according to 24.hu.