Hungary places 15th of 43 on LGBT workplace survey

Christian Keszthelyi

Of 43 European countries, Hungary finished 15th in a study made by Expert Market focusing on the best places for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people to work, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Expert Market examined 43 European countries by reviewing various legal and social factors directly affecting the LGBT population (non-discrimination legislation and policies, workplace legislation, fair housing measures for LGBT people, tolerance indices), as well as several job-related indicators (unemployment rate, monthly disposable income), the press statement said.

Hungary was ranked 15th, together with the Czech Republic and Portugal. The survey found that the best countries for LGBT people to work in are Norway, Finland, Belgium, Germany, and Sweden, while the five countries Expert Market advises LGBT people should avoid are Armenia, Macedonia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia.

Representatives of the Hungarian government and other leading public figures apparently still have controversial views on the LGBT community, however. In 2015, Budapest Mayor István Tarlós described the annual Budapest Pride parade as “repulsive” and said that the “entire phenomenon is unnatural.” In responding to a journalist’s query on same-sex marriage recently, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the question “tempts a humorous response.”

Meanwhile, the Hungarian Fundamental Law (constitution) records that Hungary recognizes the family as an institution between a married woman and man with children.