Hungarian Nándor Fa completes Vendée Globe

BBJ

Hungarian solo yacht skipper Nándor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line of the Vendée Globe round-the-world yacht race this morning, finishing eighth of 29 skippers, according to the eventʼs official website.

The Vendée Globe is a round-the-world single-handed (solo) yacht race, sailed non-stop and without assistance. The race was founded in 1989, and since 1992 has taken place every four years. The 63-year-old Fa completed the race 24 years after becoming the first ever non-French skipper to complete the Vendée Globe.

His elapsed time on Spirit of Hungary, which he designed himself, was 93 days, 22 hrs, 52 mins, and 9 secs, the organizers say. He sailed 27,850 miles at an average speed of 12.35 knots.

Hungarian online daily index.hu reported that Fa was so happy that he kept jumping aboard “like a child.” He kept shouting “I love everybody today,” index.hu added.