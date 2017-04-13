Hungarian movie to compete for Palme dʼOr in Cannes

BBJ

"Jupiter’s Moon," the latest movie of Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó, has been invited to take part in the main competition of the 70th Cannes Film Festival in May, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó (pictured right).

The films competing in the main competition section for the Palme dʼOr were announced at a press conference on 13 April.

“Jupiter’s Moon is set in a world where we have lost our moral handles/grip. We are falling. We have forgotten to look outside. In the Europe of our ages, amidst such life-changing situations as the refugee crisis, we have no compass for making the appropriate decisions. I am the most interested in whether there is a mutual belief that could tie us together. Is there salvation? What can give us hope in the worst of times?” - Mundruczó says about his movie.

The movie will be available for the Hungarian audience in June, distributed by Intercom, produced by Proton Cinema in a Hungarian-German collaboration, and supported with HUF 697 million from the Hungarian National Film Fund.

Previously, Mundruczóʼs film "White God" won the Un Certain Regard Prize at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.