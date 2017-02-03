Balaton Sound selling discounted tickets till March 15

BBJ

Discounted tickets for Hungary’s five-day non-stop Balaton Sound music festival, near the lake from which it takes its name, are available to buy until March 15, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Like last year, visitors will be able to chose from two types of passes: the 5-Day Pass, including Day 0, gives the full crazy beach party experience at Lake Balaton – also known to Hungarians as the Hungarian Sea –, while the 4-Day Pass is valid for the so-called regular festival days (July 6-9). Day tickets for Day 0 and for the regular festival days are also available, as well as VIP passes and VIP day tickets.

The festival, scheduled for July 5-9, in Zamárdi has confirmed Tiesto, Jason Derulo, and Marshmello will perform on the biggest stage at Balaton Sound, while Afrojack, R3HAB, D.O.D., Kiida, and Ravitez will be seen in the Arena, a gigantic tent.

Balaton Sound has multiple venues, each focusing on a different type of music, so while enjoying the atmosphere of the festival, one can discover Sigma live, Netsky live, Alison Wonderland, Example & DJ Wire, Carnage, Jamie Jones, Nod One’s Head, Sasha or Jan Blomqvist & Band, organizers say.