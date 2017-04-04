Balaton Sound announces more names

Sarah Sunday

One of Hungary’s most noteworthy festivals, Balaton Sound, is gaining momentum as it has just added more than ten new names to its already-lengthy lineup.

(Photo: sziget.hu)

In the recent announcement, the Balaton Sound has added acts including Axwell / Ingrosso, Dua Lipa, ZEDD, Don Diablo, Noisia, Mija, Eptic and Section Boyz. Several well-known Hungarian bands such as Punnany Massif, Wellhello, Halott Pénz and Brains will also be performing.

Held on the shores of the largest freshwater lake in Central Europe, Balaton Sound has established itself as an award-winning festival since its launch 11 years ago. Pulling in upwards of 100,000 visitors a year, the festival boasts its pride in turning the quiet town of Zamárdi into a party haven for Hungarians and foreigners alike.

The five-day festival, famous for its beach and boat parties, is now hosting over 60 artists, including headliners such as Kygo, Hardwell and Armin van Buuren, with more names still to be announced. The festival will take place from July 5-9. For more information on tickets and other artists, visit the festival website here.