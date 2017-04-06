Zing Burger eyes establishing franchise

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungarian hamburger restaurant chain Zing Burger is planning to create a franchise network, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today. Owners We Love Beef Kft. are working on the conditions and hope to open the first franchise restaurant by the end of the year.

The owners’ long-term vision is to create a Central European brand, and beyond Hungarian big cities, taking the franchise to Poland, Austria, Romania and Croatia as well.

The company was launched in 2013 by Eszter Csanda and Ádám Susánszky, selling 200 hamburgers daily from a minivan. By today, Zing has four restaurants, two food trucks and one permanent unit in the Street Food Karaván, a street food court on downtown Kazinczy utca. In 2016, the company had HUF 600 million revenues.

The Zing franchise fee will be set at 6%, and the owners promise a 30% yield in the first year, and 50% yield in the second year. They would prefer partners who are planning to open more than one unit in the market.

“In the concept of the Zing franchise, we are establishing most design and quality elements, putting a special emphasis on ingredient supply. However, we are giving freedom to our partners in terms of drink portfolio and interior design, as well as local marketing strategy. We are also planning to establish a low entry fee,” Susánszky said.

Zing Burger defines itself as a fast casual restaurant chain, an industry that has expanded by 10% in the United States in the past five years, according to the company. The chief advantage of such restaurants, Zing says, is that they adjust to the fast urban lifestyle, yet offer fresh food free from additives.