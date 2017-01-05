Wizz Air pax numbers fly to a record high

BBJ

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air saw passenger numbers reach a record 23 million in 2016, up 19% compared to the preceding year, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

During the past 12 months, Wizz Air added nine aircraft to its fleet, increased its offers with 17 new destinations, and expanded its network with more than 100 new routes. At yearʼs end, the airline was connected to 134 destinations in 40 countries with a total of 519 routes on sale, creating more than 400 new direct jobs, with more than 3,000 people now working for the company.

Wizz Air’s fleet consists of 74 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft, operating from 25 bases across 13 countries in Central and Eastern Europe. Two additional bases - in Chișinău, Moldova and Varna, Bulgaria - will start operations in March and July of 2017, respectively.

As Hungaryʼs de facto national carrier, Wizz Air currently operates from two bases in the country, in Budapest and Debrecen, with a total of 11 aircraft in the country. It recently announced one additional aircraft will join the Budapest fleet from April 2017.

Last year Wizz Air carried 3.7 million passengers on its low-fare Hungarian routes, which represents 23% growth year-on-year. The carrier now offers 65 routes from Hungary, connecting Budapest and Debrecen with 28 countries across and beyond Europe.

“The year 2016 was an outstanding one for Wizz Air. While maintaining our strong market leadership as the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, our excellence in service and safety were acknowledged with remarkable global recognition,” said Wizz Air CEO József Váradi.

“Our efficient, ultra low-cost model will allow us to continue our strong growth and further expand our network to best meet the needs of our passengers. We will keep on offering the lowest possible fares, paired with a superb on-board experience, providing exceptional value for all our customers,” he added.