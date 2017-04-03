Wizz Air launches Budapest-Astana route

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air today announced the launch of its new Budapest-Astana route as of June 8, twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays, thus adding Kazakhstan to the carrier’s map, CEO József Váradi said today at a press conference.

With the addition of the route, Wizz Air projects offering a total of 4.8 million seats on Hungarian routes, expecting another 22% growth by the end of this year, Váradi added.

“We are entering a new country and new market, further expanding the routes on offer by Wizz Air,” Váradi said. “I believe we are contributing to the improvement of the Hungarian tourism sector,” he added, while noting the latest record numbers.

“I would like to express my acknowledgement to Wizz Air for the results of the past years. I trust the launch of the route will bring more successes to the company,” said Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga. “The flight does not only connect two countries, but two regions that are in development. The launch of this route is clearly beneficial for Hungary,” he noted, adding that Kazakhstan is a strategic partner of Hungary.

“The civil aviation authorities of the two countries have done a lot of work … as a result, a memorandum was signed here in Budapest in 2016,” said Nurbakh Rustemov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Budapest. “Certainly this step will contribute to further development of Kazakh and Hungarian relations,” he added.

Currently Wizz Air offers 62 routes from Budapest and six routes from Debrecen, employing more than 500 people in Hungary and boasting a workforce of around 3,000 in total. Wizz Air has 28 bases in 15 countries, offering a total of more than 500 routes to 139 destinations in 41 countries.

The company claims to have carried 23 million passengers in 2016, up by 18% compared to the previous year, making Wizz Air the fastest-growing airline in Europe, Váradi asserted. He added that in 2016 alone, 3.7 million Hungarian point-to-point passengers were flown by Wizz Air, breaking the 3.2 million record of one-time Hungarian national carrier Malév.