Wizz Air announces three new flights from Budapest

BBJ

Hungary’s low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced the launch of three new flights from Budapest this week, connecting the capital with Bergen in Norway, Hanover in Germany and Lamezia Terme in Italy, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

With these new routes and the recently announced Astana and Bordeaux services, Wizz Air is adding 11 new destinations to its ever-growing Budapest network in 2017. The airline now connects the Hungarian capital with 62 cities across Europe and beyond.

The Budapest-Bergen service started operating on Monday (April 10), with flights available on Mondays and Fridays. The Budapest-Hanover flight also launched yesterday, offering flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The Budapest-Lamezia Terme service will offer flights on Wednesdays and Sundays, beginning tomorrow (April 12).

Wizz Air currently operates flights from two Hungarian bases in Budapest and Debrecen with a total of 12 aircraft in the country and an additional aircraft to join the Budapest fleet from April, employing more than 1,000 people in flight and cabin crew, office and support functions.

In 2016, Wizz Air carried 3.7 million passengers on its low-fare Hungarian routes, which represents 23% growth year-on-year. Based on 2016 figures, the airline’s operations support over 2,800 indirect local jobs, Wizz Air claims.

“Following the recent commencement of Budapest-Faro, as well as five Western Balkans services, we are delighted to celebrate the launch of three more Wizz routes to beautiful Bergen, vibrant Hanover and sunny Lamezia Terme,” said Gábor Vásárhelyi, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air. “Our Budapest network currently consists of 62 destinations, providing both business and leisure travelers with affordable access to 29 countries,” he added.