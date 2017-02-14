Wizz Air announces Budapest-Frankfurt route

BBJ

Low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced the launch of a new daily Budapest to Frankfurt route, with the first flight taking off on December 15 this year, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

“Frankfurt Airport is a major international airport located in the fifth largest city in Germany and one of the worldʼs leading financial centers. With over 60 million passengers, Frankfurt Airport is by far the busiest airport by passenger traffic in Germany, as well as the 4th busiest in Europe,” Wizz Air said about the launch.

Wizz Air currently operates flights from two Hungarian bases in Budapest and Debrecen with a total of 11 aircraft in the country and an additional aircraft to join the Budapest fleet from April 2017. It employs more than 1,000 people in flight and cabin crew, office and support functions. In 2016, Wizz Air carried 3.7 million passengers on its low-fare Hungarian routes, which represents 23% growth year-on-year. Based on the 2016 figures, Wizz Air’s operations support over 2,800 indirect local jobs, the airline claims.

Wizz Air now offers 66 routes from Hungary connecting Budapest and Debrecen with 28 countries across and beyond Europe.

“We are delighted to announce another low-fare route from Budapest to the 137th destination in the Wizz network. The newest service will connect the Hungarian capital with Frankfurt Airport, the largest airport in Germany and a major international hub,” said Gábor Vásárhelyi, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air. “Operating daily, we are sure that our new Frankfurt route will be popular among both business and leisure travelers, who can now enjoy our excellent onboard service traveling from Hungary to 62 exciting destinations across Europe and beyond. Our friendly Hungarian crew looks forward to welcoming all Frankfurt passengers with a smile on board one of our new Airbus A321 aircraft,” he added.