Wizz Air adds four routes from Budapest

BBJ

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is adding four new direct flights to its schedule from Budapest as of April 2017, CEO József Váradi announced today, according to a press release.

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi makes the announcement.

The four new routes from Budapest are to Faro in Portugal, Hanover in Germany, Bergen in Norway and Lamezia Terme in southern Italy. In addition, the airline is raising the number of its flights from Budapest to Liverpool and Nice from two to three weekly.

With the additional four destinations, the number of routes Wizz Air directly operates from the Hungarian capital will grow to 55. The carrier is also adding an Airbus A321 aircraft to its fleet based in Hungary, raising the number to 11, the press release noted. The company’s total fleet counts 72 aircraft.

Váradi noted that despite the U.K.’s decision to leave the European Union, demand has been robust and 15% growth is expected on U.K. routes, though growth has halved compared to earlier expectations.

The CEO noted that Wizz Air’s market share of Hungary’s air passenger market has reached 29.2%, noting that it carried 21.5 million passengers this year in total, including 2.5 million from Budapest.