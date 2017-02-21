Wine trader Veritas buys into pálinka brand

Christian Keszthelyi

Wine trader Veritas and Péter Bárány, former commercial chief of pálinka distiller Rézangyal Kft., are jointly purchasing 50% of premium pálinka brand Márton és Lányai, therefore taking over distribution from Rézangyal, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Although distribution rights are being transferred to Veritas, János Márton, owner of the other 50% of the brand, will keep distilling the pálinka for sale, while Bárány will be responsible for marketing strategy and contracts of elevated significance, according to the press statement.

“As I spent more than ten years at Rézangyal Kft. as commercial chief and participated in building up its brands from scratch, I felt that in the future I would be happy to work on the development on the brands as owner,” said Bárány. “For this I had been seeking a partner who has connections to the most prestigious hotels and restaurants, as well as a company that had been our competitor,” he explained about teaming up with Veritas.

The new owners promise that packaging and prices, as well as the distillation process, will stay intact, which they believe is the guarantee for Márton és Lányai to preserve its leading position on the market for premium pálinka.