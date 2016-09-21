Wallis Motor opens new salon in Budapest

Christian Keszthelyi

One of the biggest BMW salons in the Central European region has been opened in Budapest by Wallis Motor, the company announced at a press conference today. BMW described the opening of the salon as an important milestone in the company’s life in Hungary.

The more than 5,000 square-meter building has been realized through an approximately HUF 3 billion investment. The building includes a 2,500 sqm service garage for BMW cars, a 300 sqm motorcycle showroom that the company claims to be unique in Hungary, as well as a separate building selling and displaying Minis, called the Mini Cube.



Sustainability is one of the most important fields for the BMW Group, the company says. The Alteo Group is helping BMW to make sure the salon uses green energy.

The company is committed to further increasing the quality and level of services provided by BMW Hungary.

“When I walked into this salon I was very impressed and everything I saw here when walking around has exceeded my expectations,” said Baudouin Denis, the Managing Director of BMW Group Hungary. “I don’t like this building, I love it,” Denis added.