Wabererʼs to invest HUF 3 bln in IT update

MTI – Econews

Hungarian road haulage group Wabererʼs has said it will spend almost HUF 3 bln on replacing its current IT system with an updated integrated system by 2018, according to state wire service MTI.

The introduction of the new system started in January after the corporate management system was replaced within 10 months.

Budapest-based Wabererʼs International is one of the biggest road haulage companies in Europe. The group has 45 domestic and 11 foreign member companies, a fleet of more than 3,500, and employs about 6,500 people. Its fleet traveled almost 450 million kilometers last year. It has logistics capacities in excess of 150,000 square meters in Hungary.