Vodafone launches 4G+, doubles 4G capacity in Budapest

BBJ

After improving 3G indoor coverage in Budapest, Vodafone has launched 4G+ in the capital by enabling LTE on a new frequency resource, the 1800 MHz band, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal on Wednesday.

As part of its most recent network development, Vodafone has launched its 1800 MHz LTE service in Budapest and its catchment area, on top of the 800 MHz LTE service used until now, thus increasing the maximum bandwidth available for 4G services from 10 MHz to 20 MHz, explained Technology Director Amrita Gangotra.

"This move allows even more customers to use our mobile internet services, as well as responding to their rising speed and data volume demands," said Alexandre Froment-Curtil, CEO of Vodafone Hungary.

Typically, 4G+ services can be used with handsets that are not older than two years and can also run on the 1800 MHz LTE network, Vodafone said. However, only certain smartphones display this combined network as ‘4G+’, while others still show ‘4G.’