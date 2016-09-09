Varga discusses buses with Mercedes-Benz Hungary

BBJ

Hungary’s Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga yesterday met the head of Daimler Buses Hartmut Schick and the managing director of Mercedes-Benz Hungária Kft., Jorg Schmidt, the ministry said in an announcement sent to news agency MTI.

Varga acknowledged German parent Daimler for playing an important role in strengthening local bus manufacturing and boosting the use of electric vehicles at the same time, the announcement noted.

The minister recalled that EvoBus Hungary, the bus-manufacturing unit of Germany’s Daimler, has recently signed a declaration of intent with Hungarian-owned ITK Holding under which EvoBus is expected to deliver bus frames to ITK.

Mercedes-Benz announced at the end of July that it was planning to invest EUR 1 billion to build a second plant next to its existing facility in Kecskemét. Production at the new factory could be launched by the end of the decade, and create 2,500 new workplaces.