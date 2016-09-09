Your cart

Varga discusses buses with Mercedes-Benz Hungary

 BBJ
 Friday, September 9, 2016, 11:32

Hungary’s Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga yesterday met the head of Daimler Buses Hartmut Schick and the managing director of Mercedes-Benz Hungária Kft., Jorg Schmidt, the ministry said in an announcement sent to news agency MTI.

Varga acknowledged German parent Daimler for playing an important role in strengthening local bus manufacturing and boosting the use of electric vehicles at the same time, the announcement noted. 

The minister recalled that EvoBus Hungary, the bus-manufacturing unit of Germany’s Daimler, has recently signed a declaration of intent with Hungarian-owned ITK Holding under which EvoBus is expected to deliver bus frames to ITK.

Mercedes-Benz announced at the end of July that it was planning to invest EUR 1 billion to build a second plant next to its existing facility in Kecskemét. Production at the new factory could be launched by the end of the decade, and create 2,500 new workplaces.

Related articles

  • Budapest

    City transport company addresses criticism

    Answering criticism by Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga, Budapest transport holding BKK said late yesterday that itʼs call for a substitute bus service along the M3 metro line while it undergoes renovation does not exclude domestic bus manufacturers, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

     Wed, Sept. 7, 2016, 13:09
  • Economy

    Hungary, Turkey discuss economic cooperation

    Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga and Turkeyʼs Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak met yesterday in Budapest to discuss possible areas for cooperation between the two countries, Hungarian news agency MTI reported, based on an announcement by the Hungarian ministry.

     Wed, Sept. 7, 2016, 12:43
  • Budapest

    Subsidies for 436 buses receive green light

    Hungaryʼs National Bus Procurement Committee, the body set up to coordinate purchases by public transport companies with the aim of supporting local industry, has decided on subsidies for 436 buses, according to a statement sent to news agency MTI yesterday.

     Tue, Sept. 6, 2016, 08:50
  • Economy

    GKI: Consumer, business confidence hit lows for the year

    Business and consumer confidence declined to a new low for the year, according to a study by economic research institute, GKI, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today.

     Mon, Aug. 22, 2016, 12:43
  • Politics

    Varga chairs first Economic Cabinet meeting

    The Hungarian government’s newly formed Economic Cabinet, in charge of making decisions related to economic policy, held its first meeting yesterday, according to reports. The meeting was chaired by Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga, who is in charge of the cabinet.

     Wed, Aug. 17, 2016, 09:15
  • Economy

    Economy Ministry mulls payroll tax reduction

    Hungaryʼs Ministry for National Economy is weighing a possible reduction in payroll taxes, Economy Minister Mihály Varga was quoted as saying in yesterday’s issue of conservative daily Magyar Idők, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

     Tue, Aug. 16, 2016, 08:59
  • Economy

    Audi slowdown could put brakes on economy

    In light of Hungaryʼs heavy dependence on the automotive sector, a planned slowdown by the local subsidiary of German car maker Audi could hurt the economy significantly, according to a report published yesterday on vg.hu, the website of business daily Világgazdaság.

     Tue, Aug. 9, 2016, 09:45
  • Economy

    Varga: Labor shortage a serious issue

    Labor shortages have been such a serious issue in Hungary that the country recently lost a possible automotive investment as a consequence, Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga said today in an interview with weekly Figyelő, without naming the company.

     Thu, Aug. 4, 2016, 13:03
  • Business

    Ikarus eyes production capacity expansion

    In response to a government plan to support the local bus manufacturing industry, Hungarian busmaker Ikarus is planning to expand its annual production capacity to 3,000 buses, owner Gábor Széles told Hungarian daily Magyar Hírlap in an interview today.

     Tue, Aug. 2, 2016, 11:40
  • Economy

    Ministry: Joblessness to drop under 5%

    The jobless rate in Hungary is foreseen to drop under 5%, Hungary’s Ministry of National Economy said in an announcement on Friday, thanks to a “favorable tendency” in the Hungarian labor market that is expected to continue.

     Mon, Aug. 1, 2016, 12:03