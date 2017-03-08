UPS Hungary opens USD 2 mln base in Vecsés

BBJ

The Hungarian subsidiary of U.S.-based express delivery firm UPS inaugurated a new unit on Tuesday in the Airport City logistics park in Vecsés, near the capital’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport, through an investment of USD 2 million, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The newly opened 5,200 square-meter base triples the size of the company’s earlier base at the airport. The facility will employ 140 people and will become the regional base of UPS. The company currently employs more than 350 people in total at seven facilities in the country, running with a fleet of 80 vehicles.

“This new facility will enable us to connect our Hungarian customers even more effectively and efficiently with the rest of Europe and the world,” said Jim Kearney, Head of UPS Hungary, at the inauguration. “With more than 5,000 square meters of operating space, this new facility is nearly three times the size of our previous Budapest center and is a response to the volume growth UPS has been experiencing in Hungary, with UPS operations here seeing export shipments grow in 2016 by more than 10% when compared to 2015,” he added.

According to its corporate website, UPS is the worldʼs largest package delivery company and one of the leading global providers of specialized transportation and logistics services.