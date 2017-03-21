Your cart

UniCredit sells HUF 42.7 bln of NPLs

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 08:30

UniCredit Bank Hungary said yesterday it had sold about HUF 42.7 billion of non-performing retail mortgage loans, national wire service MTI has reported.

The NPLs were sold to a Hungarian company in a transaction financed by investment funds managed by Balbec Capital and APS Holding.

The sale will be recorded on the balance sheet in Q1.

