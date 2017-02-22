Two companies receive HUF 32 mln in fines

BBJ

The Hungarian Competition Authority (GVH) has fined Trans-KD HUF 22 million and Trend Commers HUF 10 mln on charges of illegal advertising of the Medosan product line and Reduline36 diet pills, the authority announced today, according to reports.

The authority charged the companies with making unsubstantiated claims about the positive health effects of several Medosan products, including dietary supplements, cosmetics, shampoos and skincare products, as well as failing to display mandatory cautionary information for the Reduline36 pills, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

If Trend Commers proves unable to pay, the fine will be transferred to Tentul Média és Elektronika as its belongs to the same company group, the GVH said.