Tutti’s drink powder receives award

BBJ

The iced coffee instant drink powder of Hungarian food company Tutti Élelmiszeripari has been awarded the Hungarian Product Grand Prize, according to a press release issued yesterday. Hungarian meat company Darnó-Hús and restaurant Kont Étterem were also awarded the accolade.

Tutti leaders Prohászka Ottó and Andrea with the award.

All three awarded companies are committed to developing a quality domestic food industry, the press statement says, therefore the three companies have launched negotiations on establishing possible cooperation in the future.

Having started operations almost 30 years ago, Tutti initially produced ice-cream powders. Today the company has become a major player in the domestic food industry, the press statement says.

The iced coffee product awarded yesterday was launched in 2002. Sales of the product rose 45% last year compared to the preceding year, and have increased by almost 81% in the past few years, the company says.