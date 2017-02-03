ThyssenKrupp to build another plant in Hungary

BBJ

Germany-based automotive giant ThyssenKrupp is planning to build a new plant in Hungary’s Debrecen through an investment of HUF 11 billion, which is being supported with a HUF 3.8 bln government grant, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Construction of the new factory on the 100,000 sqm area is set to start this year, and is due to be finished in 2018, Marc de Bastos Eckstein, managing director of ThyssenKrupp Presta Hungary, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced today. With the new plant, which will be the second in the country and will provide jobs for approximately 250 people, ThyssenKrupp will be putting out more than six million springs and stabilizers on an annual basis.

During the announcement, Szijjártó praised the competitiveness of the Hungarian investment environment. He added that one of ThyssenKrupp’s chief aims is in line with Hungary’s: to create more jobs in the country through high added value investments.