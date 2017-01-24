Three pawnbrokers receive HUF 20.5 mln in fines

BBJ

Three Hungarian pawnbrokers have been fined a combined HUF 20.5 million by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) on charges of violating the rules on calculating and publishing their annual percentage rate and on the maximum rate of the APR, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The central bank accused the three pawnbrokers with shortcomings it uncovered via recent consumer protection investigations of the firms.

The central bank fined Boldva és Vidéke Takarékszövetkezet HUF 10 mln, Expressz Zálog HUF 9 mln and Gold Orient HUF 1.5 mln.