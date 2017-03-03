Ten journalists leave government-leaning Origo

BBJ

The technology column team of Hungarian online news portal origo.hu has left en masse after several journalists were made redundant by the website, which has recently become more government-friendly after a change in ownership.

Including the tech column team of three journalists who left today, a total of ten reporters have left Origo this week, Hungarian online professional portal Kreativ reported. Origo made three journalists redundant on Wednesday and four more on Thursday. Origo told Kreativ that the redundancies are due to optimizing working processes, although according to online daily mno.hu, Origo is already in negotiations to hire new staff.

New Wave Media purchased Origo in 2015, and editor-in-chief Ákos L. Pálmai was replaced by Bence György. Ever since the ownership change, the website, which had previously often been critical of the Fidesz-led government, has become visibly more friendly in its political reporting, and much more critical of opposition parties and associates.