Tata expands service center, eyes more hires

BBJ

The Hungarian subsidiary of Indiaʼs Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded office space by 5,000 square meters at its Budapest-based global service center, which is expected to created 500 new jobs, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKM).

Szijjártó at the inauguration today. (Photo: KKM / Márton Kovács)

The service center, which was opened in 2001 employing just a few dozen engineers, today operates with a staff of 1,800, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said at the inauguration of the expansion. Staff at the center include highly qualified engineers, economists, IT experts and developers, Szijjártó said, adding that more than 10% of them are students.

Szijjártó noted that the service sector is the second busiest in terms of investment in Hungary, following the automotive sector. He added that the sector employs more than 42,000 young professionals born after 1980.

Rahul Chhabra, Ambassador of India in Hungary, emphasized that the cooperation between the two countries is good. He noted that Hungarian businesspeople can travel to India more easily since visa applications have been available online. He added that Indian companies in Hungary plan for the long term, engaging in good partnership with locals and building on the local workforce.