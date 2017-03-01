Swiss aircraft parts maker to invest in Eger

MTI – Econews

Swiss-owned RUAG Aerostructures will invest HUF 2 billion in Eger, northeast Hungary, to create an aircraft parts manufacturing plant, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Wednesday in Budapest, according to state news wire MTI.

The Hungarian government is supporting the investment with a HUF 382 million non-returnable grant, Szijjártó said. The company will manufacture fuselage parts for Airbus 320 and Bombardier aircraft, in an investment expected to create 180 jobs.

Szijjártó added that the Swiss groupʼs choice of Eger as the destination for its new R&D-driven investment is recognition of the favorable Hungarian investment environment, domestic training system, and expertise and capabilities of the local workforce.

According to its website, RUAG Aerostructures is a globally active tier 1 supplier developing and manufacturing complete aircraft tail sections, wing and flight control components, structural elements, modules and systems for civilian and military customers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).