Suzuki’s Hungarian sales market share exceeds 11% in 2016

BBJ

The Hungarian subsidiary of Japanese carmaker Suzuki sold 11,266 cars in Hungary last year, increasing its local market share to 11,67%, according to new-car sale statistics by Datahouse, a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today reveals.

Launched in the spring of 2015, and with turbo engines in 2016, the Vitara was by far the top-seller not only in the SUV class but overall in the passenger car field, with a 23,1% market share last year, Suzuki says. As many as 6,538 were registered between January 1 and December 31, the press statement notes.

Similarly popular Suzuki model in 2016 was the SX4 S-Cross, as following the launch of the revamped version, the model’s sales were up, selling 1,643 of the C-category model by the end of the year, Suzuki added.

As regards Suzuki cars not manufactured in Esztergom but sold in Hungary, the Hungarian network of 75 Suzuki dealers countrywide sold a total of 523, Balenos, 61 Jimnys, and 404 Celerios, the statement said. Magyar Suzuki’s domestic sales in 2016 rose to a new record since 2009, with the brand’s share of the local market growing to 11.67% from 9.72% in 2015, the statement added.