Suzuki to upgrade Hungarian plant

BBJ

The Hungarian subsidiary of Japanese carmaker Suzuki is planning to boost its research, development and innovation through a HUF 5.3 billion investment, which will focus on upgrading its current Hungarian facility in Esztergom, the manufacturer announced yesterday, according to reports.

The costs of the investment projects will be financed from Suzuki’s own resources (HUF 2.71 bln) and by an European Union grant (HUF 2.59 bln), according to Hungarian news agency MTI. The upgrade will chiefly focus on the plant’s production and logistics system.

As part of the upgrade, the plant will also be prepared for the introduction of laser welding techniques, and the development of cost efficient polymers for automotive manufacturing will also be carried out.

Suzuki has been awarded the EU funds as a part of a consortium consisting of Bay Zoltan Applied Research Public Nonprofit, PEMÜ Műanyagipari Zrt. and Pázmány Péter Catholic University, which will jointly establish a research and development network, MTI reported.

The Hungarian unit of Japanʼs Suzuki had EUR 1.97 bln in sales revenue last year, up 28% compared to 2014, MTI noted.